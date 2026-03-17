U.S. Counterterrorism Chief Resigns Over Iran War

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Director of the U.S. National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) Joe Kent has resigned in protest of the ongoing U.S. war with Iran.

In his resignation letter, Kent said, “Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”

Kent, confirmed to the role in July by a 52–44 Senate vote, headed the NCTC, the agency responsible for analyzing and identifying terrorist threats to the United States.

His resignation marks a significant development within the administration’s national security leadership amid ongoing tensions over U.S. policy toward Iran.

A former Green Beret, Kent completed 11 deployments and later served in intelligence roles at the Central Intelligence Agency.

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Before his appointment, he ran unsuccessfully in two congressional elections in Washington state.

Republican lawmakers praised his security credentials, while Democrats raised concerns over his past associations and public positions.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Tom Cotton defended Kent, saying he had “dedicated his career to fighting terrorism and keeping Americans safe.”

Kent’s departure comes as debate continues in Washington over the administration’s handling of the Iran conflict and the broader counterterrorism strategy.

The resignation highlights internal dissent at the highest levels of U.S. national security policy.