U.S. Defense Secretary Labels Iran Leaders ‘Terrorist Cowards’

During a Pentagon briefing Tuesday, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth referred to Iran’s leadership as “terrorist cowards” and said the United States will not relent in its war with Iran until “the enemy is totally and decisively defeated,” emphasizing that the campaign will proceed according to the US timeline.

His remarks follow statements by President Donald Trump yesterday, who described the conflict as “very complete, pretty much,” adding that while the US has “already won in many ways, we haven’t won enough.”

Hegseth accused Iran of launching missiles from civilian areas, including schools and hospitals, a claim the Pentagon has made previously, though no specific evidence was provided for strikes from schools. Analysts have suggested the US may have been responsible for the missile strike that destroyed an elementary school in the opening phase of the conflict.

The Defense Secretary also addressed Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, urging him to “heed the words of our president” and refrain from pursuing nuclear weapons. When asked about rumors that Khamenei had been injured in US strikes, Hegseth declined to comment.

Hegseth warned Russia against intervening in the conflict. He described a recent call between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “strong call” aimed at reaffirming the “opportunity for some peace” in Ukraine, while stressing that Russia should avoid involvement in the Iran war.

“As President Trump declared yesterday, we’re crushing the enemy in an overwhelming display of technical skill and military force,” Hegseth concluded.