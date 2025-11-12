U.S. Democrats Release Epstein Emails Linking Trump To Sex Offender

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…White House Dismisses Allegations

Democrats on the U.S. House Oversight Committee have released a set of emails from convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, alleging links between the late financier and President Donald Trump.

The release, which includes three email exchanges between Epstein, his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, and author Michael Wolff, is part of 20,000 pages of documents from Epstein’s estate made public by the Republican-led committee.

In one April 2011 email, Epstein wrote to Maxwell: “I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is Trump.. [Victim] spent hours at my house with him.” Democrats say the emails “strike a blow against the White House’s Epstein cover-up.”

Another exchange, dated January 2019, shows Epstein telling Wolff that Trump “knew about the girls because he asked Ghislaine to stop,” while a 2016 message from Wolff to Epstein offered an interview opportunity that could “finish Trump” days before the presidential election.

Representative Robert Garcia, a ranking Democrat on the Oversight Committee, said the revelations raise “glaring questions” about what the White House may be hiding.

“The more Donald Trump tries to cover up the Epstein files, the more we uncover. The Department of Justice must fully release the Epstein files to the public immediately,” Garcia said.

But the White House dismissed the allegations, calling the email release “a selective leak to smear President Trump.”

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the Democrats’ claims were “nothing more than bad-faith efforts to distract from the government reopening,” insisting that the “unnamed victim” referenced was the late Virginia Giuffre, who “repeatedly said President Trump was not involved in any wrongdoing whatsoever.”

She added: “President Trump kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club decades ago for being a creep to his female employees. Any American with common sense sees right through this hoax.”

Trump has consistently denied any misconduct in relation to Epstein, saying the pair fell out in the early 2000s, years before Epstein’s first arrest.