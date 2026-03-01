U.S. Denies Claim Of Missile Strike On Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has denied claims by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that its forces successfully struck the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) with ballistic missiles.

On Sunday, the IRGC issued a statement, widely circulated through Iranian state media outlets, asserting that four ballistic missiles had hit the U.S. Navy supercarrier operating in the region.

The announcement included a warning that “the land and sea will increasingly become the graveyard of the terrorist aggressors”, framing the alleged attack as retaliation amid ongoing U.S. and Israeli military operations against Iranian targets, including reports of strikes that resulted in the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as reported by THE WHISTLER.

CENTCOM has countered the assertion in a post on X (formerly Twitter) from its official account:

“Iran’s IRGC claims to have struck USS Abraham Lincoln with ballistic missiles. LIE.

“The Lincoln was not hit. The missiles launched didn’t even come close. The Lincoln continues to launch aircraft in support of CENTCOM’s relentless campaign to defend the American people by eliminating threats from the Iranian regime,” the post read.

Advertisement

Accompanying the statement were four photographs depicting routine flight operations aboard the carrier: F/A-18 Super Hornets launching from the catapult, deck crew conducting maintenance and handling activities, and aircraft preparing for missions.

Aircraft preparing for missions

The USS Abraham Lincoln, a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, has been deployed to the Arabian Sea and surrounding waters for several weeks as part of a reinforced U.S. naval presence.

FA-18 Super Hornets

Recent CENTCOM updates have highlighted continuous flight operations, with the carrier sustaining over 100 sorties per day and supporting regional security missions involving F/A-18 Super Hornets, EA-18G Growlers, and F-35C Lightning IIs.

Advertisement

Broader conflict-related casualties have been acknowledged elsewhere, including three U.S. service members killed in separate Middle East actions, though not linked to any direct strike on naval assets.

“Several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions — and are in the process of being returned to duty. Major combat operations continue and our response effort is ongoing.

“The situation is fluid, so out of respect for the families, we will withhold additional information, including the identities of our fallen warriors, until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified,” CENTCOM noted in a post on X.