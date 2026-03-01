U.S. Destroys Iran’s Naval Headquarters

222 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Sunday that American forces have sunk nine Iranian naval vessels and severely damaged the country’s naval headquarters.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump stated: “I have just been informed that we have destroyed and sunk 9 Iranian Naval Ships, some of them relatively large and important.

“We are going after the rest — They will soon be floating at the bottom of the sea, also! In a different attack, we largely destroyed their Naval Headquarters. Other than that, their Navy is doing very well!”

The statement comes on the second day of “Operation Epic Fury”, the joint U.S.-Israeli operation that began late Friday with massive airstrikes across Iran.

Those initial attacks killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as reported by THE WHISTLER, along with dozens of senior regime figures, military commanders, and political leaders.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has separately verified the destruction of at least one Iranian warship.

“An Iranian Jamaran-class corvette was struck by U.S. forces during the start of Operation Epic Fury. The ship is currently sinking to the bottom of the Gulf of Oman at a Chah Bahar pier.

“As the President said, members of Iran’s armed forces, IRGC and police ‘must lay down your weapons,” CENTCOM stated.

Military officials described the action as part of ongoing efforts to neutralise Iran’s maritime capabilities and prevent threats to international shipping lanes, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz.

The strikes follow intense Iranian retaliatory missile and drone barrages targeting U.S. allies and assets in the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

Iranian attacks have caused casualties in Israel, with at least nine reported dead near Jerusalem, and inflicted damage across Gulf states.

Trump, speaking to media outlets, described the campaign as “ahead of schedule” and “moving along rapidly”, claiming 48 Iranian leaders had been eliminated in targeted strikes.

He reiterated his call for the Iranian people to seize control of their government, framing the operation as both a defensive measure against Iran’s nuclear and missile programs and an opportunity for regime change.

Shipping groups have suspended transit through the Strait of Hormuz, with hundreds of tankers anchoring in safer waters as oil markets brace for disruption.

Iranian officials have vowed further retaliation, though the country’s foreign minister suggested limited control over independent actions by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).