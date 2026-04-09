U.S. First Lady Denies Links To Epstein, Demands Victim Hearings

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First Lady Melania Trump has denied any connection to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, rejecting long-running allegations as false and defamatory.

Speaking from the White House on Thursday, Mrs. Trump addressed persistent online claims linking her to Epstein, saying they had caused reputational harm and should “end today.”

She described those behind the allegations as lacking “ethical standards, humility and respect,” adding that she rejected what she called “mean-spirited attempts” to damage her public image.

Mrs. Trump said she was not friends with Epstein and denied any personal relationship with him or Maxwell.

She said any overlap between them had come only through shared social circles in New York and Palm Beach, describing such interactions as incidental rather than personal.

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“Donald and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time, since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City and Palm Beach,” she said.

The First Lady also addressed reports of correspondence with Maxwell, describing an email exchange as limited and informal. She said her reply had been misrepresented and amounted to “casual correspondence” that should not be interpreted beyond that context.

Mrs. Trump further stated that she had no knowledge of Epstein’s criminal activities and denied any involvement in his conduct.

She said she had never travelled on his private aircraft or visited his private island, and rejected suggestions of any connection to his criminal network.

“I am not Epstein’s victim,” she said. “Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump. I met my husband by chance at a New York City party in 1998.”

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She also referred to what she described as years of false material circulating online, including fabricated images and statements linking her to Epstein. Mrs. Trump said she and her legal team had challenged such claims and would continue to do so.

In a notable appeal, the First Lady called on Congress to hold public hearings for survivors of Epstein’s abuse, saying victims should be given the opportunity to testify under oath and have their accounts formally recorded.

“I call on Congress to provide the women who have been victimized by Epstein with a public hearing specifically centered around the survivors,” she said. “Give these victims their opportunity to testify under oath in front of Congress… and then their testimony should be permanently entered into the Congressional Record.”

Mrs. Trump’s remarks come amid continued online debate surrounding Epstein’s associates and the broader scrutiny of his past connections.