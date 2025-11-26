U.S. Group Warns Kalu Over Kanu, Questions Sudden Love For Tinubu

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A United States–based advocacy organisation, The Rising Sun Group, has warned Senator Orji Uzor Kalu to desist from making what it described as “reckless, misleading and politically motivated” comments about the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

In a statement shared with THE WHISTLER on Wednesday and signed by Chairman Maxwell Dede and Coordinator Father Augustine Odeinmegwa, the group condemned Kalu’s recent appearance on Channels Television, describing it as “disgraceful.”

The Rising Sun Group said it was alarmed by Kalu’s claim that over 30,000 people had died due to IPOB-related agitation and by his defence of Justice James Omotosho, whose ruling against Kanu has drawn wide criticism.

Kalu made the claim a few days ago over the killings he said were linked to IPOB.

His state came less than a week after the Federal High Court in Abuja convicted Kanu and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The group observed that, “Instead of keeping quiet if he had nothing useful to say, Senator Kalu chose to lambast Nnamdi Kanu over his angry reaction to the barefaced injustice meted to him by Justice Omotosho.”

The group accused the former Abia Governor of attempting to rewrite history by suggesting he was instrumental in securing Kanu’s release in 2017.

“As if that were not enough, Senator Kalu began to make wild claims of his purported instrumentality in securing Kanu’s release in 2017,” the group said.

“He also disparaged the Igbo and all those who felt disappointed over the said judgement which can only pass for a travesty of justice.”

The Rising Sun Group said it was not surprised by Kalu’s “antics,” claiming his comments confirmed what many have long suspected.

“Although we are embittered at such reckless remarks, we are not surprised because we know that a leopard can never change the colour of its skin,” the statement continued.

“Senator Kalu has confirmed the long-held suspicion that he is among the Igbo elite ready to play any role because of political interest.”

The group faulted Kalu for comparing his own trial for corruption to Kanu’s ongoing case.

“It is an insult on Ndigbo for Senator Kalu to shamelessly cite his sad calmness during his trial for financial fraud as opposed to Nnamdi Kanu’s alleged unruly behaviour in court,” it said.

“There is no nexus between the offence for which he was convicted and jailed and the trumped-up charges, biased trial and strange conviction of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

The group accused the Senator of seeking relevance and attempting to use Kanu’s plight to curry favour with President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections.

“What Ndigbo will not accept from Orji Uzor Kalu is any attempt to use Kanu’s matter to curry favour from the Presidency,” the statement warned.

“He is only smart by half for thinking he could resort to unguided utterances and reckless vituperation against the IPOB leader in order to win Tinubu’s favour, possibly for a return ticket in 2027.”

The statement noted that Kalu openly opposed Tinubu’s 2023 presidential bid, insisting that Nigerians are aware of the motives behind his recent posture.

“It is an open secret that Orji Uzor Kalu was among those who vigorously opposed Tinubu’s presidential bid in 2023 when he openly campaigned for Senate President Ahmed Lawan,” the group said.

“Nigerians are not as daft as Senator Kalu thinks. They already know the real motive behind his sudden love for President Tinubu.”

The group challenged Kalu to clarify his claim of 30,000 deaths linked to IPOB agitation.

“Since Orji Uzor Kalu claims that over 30,000 people were killed in the South East as a result of the agitation by Nnamdi Kanu, can he tell the world who authorised the said killings?” it asked.

“Was he referring to the massacre of IPOB members praying at Nkpor and Onitsha, those praying at National High School Aba, or Biafra agitators killed in Port Harcourt during a pro-Trump rally?”

The Rising Sun Group accused the Senator of ignoring the alleged documented killings of IPOB members by security agencies.

“How could Orji Uzor Kalu justifiably blame IPOB members who are rather the hapless victims of brutality by security operatives for offences they did not commit?” it queried.

The statement urged Kalu, described as a “serial political opportunist,” to refrain from further “unguarded and treacherous remarks” about Kanu’s case.

“We warn Orji Uzor Kalu and his fellow political opportunists to refrain from further unguarded and treacherous remarks concerning Kanu’s ordeal,” the group said.

“History will judge anyone who betrays his people for selfish gains,” the group added.