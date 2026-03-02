U.S., Gulf Countries Condemn Iran’s ‘Reckless’ Missile, Drone Attacks

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Gulf countries and the United States have strongly condemned what they termed the Islamic Republic of Iran’s “indiscriminate and reckless missile and drone attacks” against sovereign territories across the region.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Governments of the Gulf countries and the U.S. on the recent missile and drone attacks launched by Iran across the region.

The Gulf countries are Bahrain, Iraq – including the Iraqi Kurdistan Region – Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

The countries, in the statement released by the U.S. Department of State on Sunday night, said Iran’s “unjustified strikes” targeted sovereign territory, endangered civilian populations, and damaged civilian infrastructure.

“The Islamic Republic’s actions represent a dangerous escalation that violates the sovereignty of multiple states and threatens regional stability,” the statement read.

“The targeting of civilians and of countries not engaged in hostilities is reckless and destabilising behaviour.

“We stand united in defense of our citizens, sovereignty, and territory, and reaffirm our right to self-defence in the face of these attacks.”

The countries said they “remain committed to regional security and commend the effective air and missile defence cooperation that has prevented far greater loss of life and destruction”.