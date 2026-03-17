U.S. House Panel Demands Attorney General Testify On Epstein Files

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The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform has subpoenaed Attorney General Pam Bondi to testify over the Justice Department’s handling of files linked to Jeffrey Epstein, intensifying pressure for greater transparency in the high-profile case.

Bondi has been ordered to appear for a deposition on April 14 following a committee vote earlier this month that was supported by five Republicans, underscoring growing scrutiny within President Donald Trump’s political base.

“The Committee has questions regarding the Department of Justice’s handling of the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and his associates and its compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act,” Committee Chairman James Comer said in a letter to Bondi.

“As Attorney General, you are directly responsible for overseeing the Department’s collection, review, and determinations regarding the release of files pursuant to the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and the Committee therefore believes that you possess valuable insight into these efforts,” he added.

The subpoena seeks details on the Justice Department’s review and release of millions of documents tied to Epstein, including the extent of redactions and whether additional materials could be made public.

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The Justice Department dismissed the move as “completely unnecessary,” saying lawmakers have already been invited to review unredacted files.

“Lawmakers have been invited to view the unredacted files for themselves at the Department of Justice, and the Attorney General has always made herself available to speak directly with members of Congress,” the department said, adding that it looks forward to “continuing to provide policymakers with the facts.”

Bondi has denied any cover up, while the department has defended its handling of the records, saying it worked as quickly as possible to review and release documents required under the law.

However, the rollout of the files has sparked criticism, including allegations of excessive redactions and concerns from victims after some sensitive information was inadvertently disclosed.

Epstein, who was arrested in 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges, died in jail later that year while awaiting trial.

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His case continues to draw widespread attention, with lawmakers and advocacy groups calling for greater accountability and transpare