U.S., Israeli Strikes On Iran Draw Global Reactions

World leaders have condemned the United States and Israel’s military strikes on Iran, just as Tehran fired retaliatory missiles at a US Navy base in Bahrain.

The US and Israel launched what they called a “pre-emptive attack” on Iran, with three explosions reported in downtown Tehran. Iran responded with missile strikes on the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain.

The UAE confirmed the attack but gave no details on damage. Bahraini political analyst Ahmed Alkhuzaie said Iran struck “an empty quarter” of the base.

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the strikes had brought the Middle East “to the edge of catastrophe” and urged both sides to pursue diplomacy. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, who said she had spoken with Israel’s foreign minister, called the situation “perilous” and stressed the need to protect civilians.

Ukraine’s foreign ministry on its part called for security and freedom of Iranian people. It wrote, “the regime in Tehran had every opportunity to prevent a violent scenario.

“We reaffirm our unwavering position: we wish security, prosperity, and freedom to the Iranian people, as well as stability and prosperity to the Middle East.”

Switzerland’s foreign ministry wrote, “deeply alarmed by today’s strikes by the US and Israel against Iran.” It however, called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint, protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Slovenia’s President Nataša Pirc Musar expressed concern, saying , “we are witnessing a serious escalation of regional tensions, thereby endangering peace and stability in the Middle East.”

Australia’s Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, said his country “support (s) the United States acting to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

“Australia stands with the brave people of Iran in their struggle against oppression,” he wrote on X.

India’s embassies in Israel and Iran advised Indian nationals in the countries to “exercise utmost caution,” avoid unnecessary travel and monitor the situation.