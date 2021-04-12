U.S. Mayor Calls For Calm After Police Fatally Shot 20-Year-Old

43 SHARES Share Tweet

Authorities at the Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, United States, have asked members of the community not to take laws into their hands over the killing of Daunte Wright (20) by a police officer.

Brooklyn Center Mayor, Mike Elliott, in a tweet on Monday, confirmed that a police operative shot the young lad at 6300 block of Orchard Avenue in Brooklyn Center on Sunday.

He said that while investigations were underway, the gatherings and protests should remain peaceful in the overall interest of justice.

“Our entire community is filled with grief following today’s officer-involved shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old young man. Our hearts are with his family, and with all those in our community impacted by this tragedy.

“While we await additional information from the BCA who is leading the investigation, we continue to ask that members of our community gathering do so peacefully, amid our calls for transparency and accountability,” he tweeted.

Daunte Wright

Meanwhile, preliminary investigation by the Brooklyn Center Police Department revealed that the said police shot Wright for allegedly violating traffic rules.

The development had led to demonstrations within the area on Sunday.