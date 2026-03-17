U.S. Navy To Deploy Wall Climbing Robots On Ships

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The U.S. Navy is set to deploy advanced wall climbing and flying robots across its Pacific Fleet after awarding a major contract to Gecko Robotics.

The Pittsburgh based company secured a deal worth up to 71 million dollars to introduce robotic inspection systems powered by artificial intelligence, in what executives describe as a first of its kind maintenance programme for naval vessels.

The robots are designed to climb ship hulls, move through ballast tanks and fly within tight spaces that are usually difficult for humans to access.

During inspections, they gather structural and material data which is analysed using the company’s AI powered software platform known as Cantilever.

According to the company, the system can detect maintenance issues up to 50 times faster and more accurately than manual inspections.

In one case, a robotic assessment of a flight deck helped avoid more than three months of potential maintenance delays.

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The contract marks a significant expansion in the use of robotics within military operations.

Gecko Robotics currently operates about 250 robots across commercial and government sectors and plans to build between 50 and 60 more this year.

The five year agreement, awarded through the U.S. Navy and the General Services Administration, will begin with work on 18 ships in the Pacific Fleet, including destroyers, amphibious warships and littoral combat ships.

The development reflects increasing investment in automation and artificial intelligence by the U.S. military as it looks to improve efficiency and operational readiness.