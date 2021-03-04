U.S. Opposes ICC’s Palestine Investigation, Says ‘You Want To Target Israel Unfairly’

Following the International Criminal Court’s announcement of plans to investigate Palestine for human right violations, the United States Government has opposed the move and vowed to defend Israel from bias probe come what may.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported the ICC prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, revealed on Wednesday that ICC had begun investigation on the level of human right violations related to the territorial dispute between Israel and Palestine and other associated crimes.

Bensouda said that a five-year situation analysis by her office on both countries warranted the move.

But Israel’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Gabi Ashkenazi, quickly accused the ICC of aligning with its enemies who he claimed were bent on destroying the nation.

“The decision by the ICC chief prosecutor to open an investigation is an act of moral and legal bankruptcy.

“It is a political decision that turns the court into a tool in the hands of extremists who back terrorist organizations and antisemitic bodies,” Ashkenazi had stated.

In its response to the development, the U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, in a tweet, reiterated the country’s support for Israel.

He said that the U.S. government would stand against opposing moves against Israel.

“The United States firmly opposes an @IntlCrimCourt investigation into the Palestinian Situation. We will continue to uphold our strong commitment to Israel and its security, including by opposing actions that seek to target Israel unfairly,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Government of Palestine has lauded the ICC for the move.