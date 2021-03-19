U.S. President Biden Stumbles Three Times But White House Says ‘He Is Fine’

Amid growing concerns about his mental fitness, United States President, Joe Biden, was seen stumbling while climbing a presidential aircraft (AirForce One) scheduled to visit Georgia on Friday.

But the White House Communications Director, Kate Bedingfield, on Friday, ruled out any medical concerns, saying the president was doing fine.

“I know folks have seen that President Biden slipped on his way up the stairs to AF1, but I’m happy to report that he is just fine and did not even require any attention from the medical team who travels with him. Nothing more than a misstep on the stairs,” she tweeted.

Biden was billed to visit the Asian community in Atlanta, which came under attack by a gunman who killed about 6 persons.

Former president Donald Trump and lately, the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin had taken a swipe at Biden’s health condition.

Meanwhile, Biden’s fall on the Air Force One stirs came about 24 hours after he inadvertently referred to his vice as “President Harris” during a press conference on Thursday.