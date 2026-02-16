U.S. Reveals 8 Nigerians Sanctioned For Terrorism, Cybercrime Links

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The United States has imposed sanctions on eight Nigerians linked to Boko Haram and the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) sects.

The sanctions were announced in a 300-page document released on February 10 by the United States Department of the Treasury through its Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

The document identified individuals sanctioned for cybercrime and other security threats, following recent U.S. Congressional recommendations for visa bans and asset freezes on those accused of violating religious freedom and persecuting Christians in Nigeria.

This came after the United States lawmakers’ recent recommendation of visa bans and asset freezes against the former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, and Miyetti Allah Kautal, over alleged links to extremist activities, as contained in the document released by the OFAC.

“This publication of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control is designed as a reference tool providing actual notice of actions by OFAC with respect to Specially Designated Nationals and other persons… whose property is blocked, to assist the public in complying with the various sanctions programmes administered by OFAC,” the agency stated.

Among those designated is Salih Yusuf Adamu, also known as Salihu Yusuf, born August 23, 1990, and was identified as having links to Boko Haram. He was among six Nigerians convicted in 2022 in the United Arab Emirates for establishing a Boko Haram cell to raise funds for insurgents in Nigeria. The group was found guilty of attempting to transfer $782,000 from Dubai to Nigeria.

Babestan Oluwole Ademulero, born March 4, 1953, was listed under terrorism-related sanctions and was identified under multiple aliases, including Wole A. Babestan and Olatunde Irewole Shofeso.

Others are Abu Abdullah Umar Al-Barnawi, also known as Ba Idrisa, reportedly born between 1989 and 1994 in Maiduguri, Borno State. He was flagged under terrorism-related sanctions.

Abu Musab Al-Barnawi, also known to as Habib Yusuf, was identified as a Boko Haram leader and listed with varying birth years between 1990 and 1995.

Khaled (or Khalid) Al-Barnawi, born in 1976 in Maiduguri, appeared twice in the publication and was listed under several aliases, including Abu Hafsat and Mohammed Usman.

Ibrahim Ali Alhassan, born January 31, 1981, was identified as holding a Nigerian passport and reportedly residing in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and was also linked to Boko Haram.

Abu Bakr ibn Muhammad ibn Ali Al-Mainuki, also known as Abu-Bilal Al-Minuki, born in 1982 in Mainok, Borno State, was designated for alleged ties to ISIL.

Nnamdi Orson Benson, born March 21, 1987, was listed under CYBER2 sanctions, which target individuals involved in significant malicious cyber-enabled activities. He was also identified as holding a Nigerian passport.

Under the sanctions, all property and interests in property of the listed individuals within US jurisdiction are blocked. U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with them.

The sanctions were issued pursuant to Executive Order 13224, which targets individuals and entities involved in terrorism and terrorism financing.

The United States officially designated Boko Haram a foreign terrorist organisation in 2013. According to the U.S. State Department, the group has carried out numerous deadly attacks across northern and northeastern Nigeria, as well as the Lake Chad Basin, since 2009.

In late October 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump announced for the second time that Nigeria would be added to the US Department of State’s list of “Countries of Particular Concern,” citing alleged religious freedom violations.

Nigeria was first designated in 2020 under Trump, but was removed from the list by former President Joe Biden shortly after he assumed office.