U.S. Rolls Out 28-Point Peace Plan To End Ukraine War

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The United States has presented a draft 28-point peace plan aimed at bringing an end to the nearly four-year war in Ukraine.

According to a document obtained by Reuters, the proposal, still in draft form, outlines sweeping security, political and economic arrangements involving the United States, Russia and Ukraine. However, the Kremlin says it has not officially received the plan.

The document includes several major concessions that Ukraine had previously rejected, such as recognizing Russian control over Crimea, Luhansk and Donetsk, freezing Russian occupation lines in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, limiting the Ukrainian military to 600,000 personnel, and amending Ukraine’s constitution to permanently renounce NATO membership.

NATO would formally rule out future membership for Ukraine and agree not to station troops there.

In exchange, Ukraine would receive security guarantees and a major reconstruction and economic development package funded partly by $100bn from frozen Russian assets and matched by Europe.

The plan also proposes reintegrating Russia into the global economy, phased lifting of sanctions, cooperation on global energy and technology projects, and restoring Russia to the G8.

Advertisement

Russia’s membership was suspended in March 2014 in response to its annexation of Crimea, which made the alliance stand as G7.

Territorial arrangements form one of the most contentious points, with the proposal recognizing Crimea, Luhansk and Donetsk as de-facto Russian territory and calling for a demilitarized buffer zone in part of Donetsk currently controlled by Ukraine.

The plan includes immediate ceasefire terms once agreed positions are established, full prisoner exchanges, restoration of grain export routes, and elections in Ukraine within 100 days.

The agreement would be legally binding and monitored by a “Board of Peace” chaired by President Donald J. Trump, with penalties for violations. Russia and the United States would also expand cooperation on nuclear arms control.

Despite the detailed outline, Russia said Friday it has not yet received any official communication. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia sees “new elements” but added there had been no substantive discussions.

Advertisement

President Volodymyr Zelensky has avoided dismissing the proposal outright, thanking Trump for efforts “to return security to Europe,” and saying he would review the plan in discussions with America.

Ukrainian officials, however, emphasized they have not approved the document, with Defence Minister Rustem Umerov stating on Telegram that Ukraine is still “carefully considering our partners’ proposals.”

European leaders said they were not directly involved in drafting the plan. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stressed that no agreement could succeed without Ukrainian and European support. German and French officials described the document as a list of options, not a final peace plan.

The draft emerged as Russia continues incremental advances on the battlefield and Ukrainian forces face domestic political strain following a corruption scandal reportedly involving senior officials. Overnight Russian missile attacks killed six people in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk.

Trump has recently shown frustration with Russia’s tough stance and imposed new sanctions on Russia’s main oil producers, which took effect Friday.