U.S. Says It Has Begun Clearing Mines From Hormuz

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The United States Central Command says it has launched mine-clearing operations in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategically significant waterways, as two U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers conducted operations in the region on Saturday.

USS Frank E. Peterson and USS Michael Murphy transited the strait and operated in the Arabian Gulf as part of what CENTCOM described as a broader mission aimed at clearing sea mines it alleges were previously laid by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

Iran has not publicly responded to the claim.

“Today, we began the process of establishing a new passage and we will share this safe pathway with the maritime industry soon to encourage the free flow of commerce,” said Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies, handling roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil exports. It serves as an essential trade corridor linking the Arabian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and remains central to regional and global economic stability.

CENTCOM officials said additional U.S. forces, including underwater drones, will join the clearance effort in the coming days.

Advertisement

The initiative forms part of what Washington describes as broader stabilisation measures in the area following U.S. military operations against Iranian targets earlier this year and a fragile ceasefire that has since taken hold.

The U.S. Navy’s presence in the strait is part of what Washington calls its commitment to freedom of navigation and keeping key sea lanes open for international shipping.

Independent verification of the mine-clearing operations was not immediately available.