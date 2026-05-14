U.S. Says Trump, China Agreed Iran Can’t Have Nuclear Weapon

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U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have concluded their first bilateral meeting in Beijing after two hours and 15 minutes of talks, with both leaders agreeing that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open to support global energy needs.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance economic cooperation between their countries, including expanding market access for American businesses into China and increasing Chinese investment into U.S. industries, according to a White House readout.

Xi warned Trump during the talks that mishandling the Beijing-claimed island of Taiwan would cause “clashes and even conflicts, putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy,” according to Beijing’s foreign ministry. The American readout made no mention of Taiwan, focusing instead on trade, energy and the Iran war.

On the Strait of Hormuz, which has effectively closed since the start of the U.S. and Israel war against Iran, Xi made clear China’s opposition to the militarization of the strait and any effort to charge a toll for its use.

He also expressed interest in purchasing more American oil to reduce China’s dependence on the strait in the future, AP reported, citing a White House official.

Both countries agreed that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon, according to a White House statement.

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The presidents also highlighted the need to build on progress in ending the flow of fentanyl precursor chemicals into the United States, as well as increasing Chinese purchases of American agricultural products.

When asked about the talks by reporters during a visit to the Temple of Heaven following the meeting, Trump said: “It’s great. Great place, incredible. China is beautiful.”

Leaders from many of the United States’ largest companies, including Apple’s Tim Cook, Tesla’s Elon Musk, and Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, joined a portion of the meeting and held separate discussions with China’s Premier Li Qiang.

Trump will attend a state banquet with Xi later today. The two leaders will meet again tomorrow before Trump returns to Washington.