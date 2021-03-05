U.S. Seeks Fulani Leader’s Cooperation To Promote Inter-Ethnic Understanding In Nigeria

47 SHARES Share Tweet

The United States Government has reaffirmed its faith in the indivisibility of Nigeria and has chosen to interact with key stakeholders regarding the way forward for the country.

In a tweet on Friday, the US Embassy in Nigeria said it met with the Sarkin Fulani of Lagos, Mohammed Abubakar Bambado, to seek his views about how the various ethnic groups in the country could live peacefully.

It noted that the country can only prosper if Nigerians saw themselves as partners in progress, not enemies or opportunists.

‘The U.S. firmly believes that diversity is a strength, not a weakness. Mission Leadership appreciated the discussion with the Sarkin Fulani of Lagos on how to promote inter-ethnic dialogue and understanding,” it tweeted.

The move followed a series of ethnic confrontations between Hausa and Yoruba communities in the South Western region, with the most recent being the clash at the Sasa Market in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State and other communities

Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde had said that a judicial panel would be established to address grievances of the ethnic groups.