U.S. Shuts Down Embassy In Niger Republic Over Gunshots

The United States Embassy in Niamey, Niger Republic, on Wednesday, closed operations over what it described as “gunshots heard near our neighborhood.”

It disclosed this in a statement published on its website and seen by our correspondent.

The embassy said the security situation in the country had deteriorated following the election of Mohamed Bazoum as the next president of the west African Country.

Bazoum, who succeeds out-going president Issoufou Mahamadou, is billed to be inaugurated on Friday.

But following the recent waves of terrorist attacks in the country as well as Wednesday’s gunfire near the presidential palace, the U.S embassy further said its services would be closed till further notice while promising to update the public about developments.

“Consular services are suspended until further notice. All personnel are encouraged to stay home until further notice.

“The security situation throughout Niger remains fluid in the post-election period with the possibility of unrest and/or intercommunal clashes around the country. There may be a corresponding increase in police presence and traffic delays on major roads. Please exercise caution,” it stated.

Meanwhile, Mahamadou’s government has yet to react to the development as of the time of this report.

Checks by our correspondent on the government’s website showed that it engaged in the “solemn swearing-in ceremony of two new members of the Constitutional Court,” on Wednesday.