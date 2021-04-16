U.S. Slams Ugandan Govt For Using Security Forces To Kill Citizens, Imposes Visa Restrictions

60 SHARES Share Tweet

The United States has criticized the Government of Uganda for undermining its electoral process and for using security forces to harass, illegally detain and kill its citizens.

It also imposed visa restrictions on “those believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic process in Uganda, including during the country’s January 14 general elections and the campaign period that preceded it.”

THE WHISTLER reported that the incumbent Uganda President, Yoweri Museveni, was declared winner of the country’s presidential election on January 16.

But the United Nations (UN) accredited NGO – UN Watch had stated that Museveni rigged his way to power by shutting down internet and deliberately intimidating the opposition.

His leading opponent at the polls, Bobi Wine Kyagulanyi (39), was said to have being under house arrest by military forces till the results were announced.

In a statement by the U.S. Secretary of States, Antony J. Blinken, he further said the country must be held responsible for its actions.

He added that the U.S. government would not stand by and watch the spread of human rights violations in any country.

“The Government of Uganda’s actions represent a continued downward trajectory for the country’s democracy and respect for human rights as recognized and protected by Uganda’s constitution. Opposition candidates were routinely harassed, arrested, and held illegally without charge.

“Ugandan security forces were responsible for the deaths and injuries of dozens of innocent bystanders and opposition supporters, as well as violence against journalists that occurred before, during, and after the elections.

“ Civil society organizations and activists working to support electoral institutions and transparent electoral processes have been targeted with harassment, intimidation, arrest, deportation, and spurious legal charges and denial of bank account access,” the statement partly read.