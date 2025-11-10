U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Bid To Overturn Same-Sex Marriage Legalisation

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected an attempt to overturn its landmark 2015 ruling that legalised same-sex marriage nationwide, declining to intervene in a high-profile case involving a former Kentucky county clerk.

The justices, issuing no comment, refused to hear the appeal from Kim Davis, who had declined to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples following the Supreme Court’s decision in the famous Obergefell v. Hodges case.

Davis argued that her religious beliefs as an Apostolic Christian prevented her from complying with the ruling.

Lower courts had previously ruled against Davis, ordering her to pay over $360,000 in damages and legal fees to a same-sex couple denied a marriage license.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed that the First Amendment protects private religious conduct but does not shield government officials from performing their duties in a manner consistent with constitutional rights.

The 2015 Obergefell decision, a 5-4 ruling, established that the U.S. Constitution guarantees same-sex couples the right to marry, citing due process and equal protection under the law. Overturning it would have allowed states to ban same-sex marriages once again.

Advertisement

While four conservative justices dissented in the 2015 case, only Justice Clarence Thomas has consistently called for reversing the decision.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Samuel Alito have criticised it in the past but have not actively sought its reversal. Justice Amy Coney Barrett has acknowledged that some rulings can be overturned but indicated same-sex marriage might be different due to reliance interests.

Davis gained national attention when she refused to issue marriage licenses in Rowan County, Kentucky, defying court orders and serving six days in jail for contempt.

Following her defiance, her staff issued the licenses and her name was later removed from state marriage forms.

Davis subsequently lost her 2018 reelection bid.