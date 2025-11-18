U.S. To Fast-Track Visa For 2026 World Cup Fans

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The United States will accelerate visa appointments for international fans with tickets for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, President Donald Trump announced Monday.

Speaking at the Oval Office alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Trump said the initiative, which is described as a “FIFA prioritized appointment scheduling system”, will ensure smooth travel for millions expected to attend the tournament across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

“For those who intend to join us for the World Cup, I strongly encourage you to apply right away,” Trump said, calling the measure a crucial step toward a seamless tournament experience.

Infantino hailed the announcement, noting that between five and ten million fans are likely to travel to North America for matches next year.

“If you have a ticket for the World Cup, you can have a prioritised appointment to get your visa,” Infantino said, describing the plan as “very important” for supporting legitimate football fans.

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stressed that the programme offers faster visa interview scheduling but does not guarantee entry.

“Your ticket is not a visa. It doesn’t guarantee admission to the US. It guarantees you an expedited appointment,” Rubio said, urging applicants to act early.

He noted that more than 400 additional consular officers have been deployed globally to increase processing capacity.

Rubio said ticket holders should secure an interview within six to eight weeks but warned that waiting until the last minute could jeopardize travel plans.

Trump has positioned the 2026 World Cup as a flagship event of his second term and the celebrations marking 250 years of American independence. However, controversy has surrounded preparations, with concerns that stiffer migration policies and Trump’s criticism of crime in certain host cities could disrupt logistics.

The tournament draw is scheduled for December 5 in the U.S. capital, Washington, where FIFA will also unveil a new peace prize, amid speculation that Trump may be the inaugural recipient.

The expanded 48-team World Cup will take place across 11 US cities, alongside venues in Mexico and Canada.

Nigeria’s hopes of making it to the tournament was dashed on Sunday night, as they lost the African playoff slot to Democratic Republic of Congo, after losing 4-3 on penalties, having played out a 1-1 draw at full-time.