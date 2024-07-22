UAE Jails 57 Bangladesh Citizens For Protesting Against Government

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A UAE court has sentenced 57 Bangladeshi nationals to prison terms ranging from 10 years to life for participating in protests against their government in the UAE.

According to reports, three defendants received life sentences for “inciting riots” in various parts of the country, while 53 others were handed 10-year prison terms. One defendant received an 11-year sentence.

The protests, which took place on a Friday, were deemed “riots” by authorities, resulting in the disruption of public security, endangerment of public and private property, and obstruction of law enforcement.

“This led to riots, disruption of public security, obstruction of law enforcement, and endangerment of public and private property. The police had warned the protesters, ordering them to disperse, to which they were unresponsive,” according to state-run Wam news agency.

The trial was held on a Sunday, with the court rejecting the defense’s argument that the gatherings had no criminal intent and that the evidence was insufficient.

Protests are effectively illegal in the UAE, where foreigners make up almost 90 per cent of the population. Bangladeshis are the third largest expatriate group.