UAE Shoots Down Iranian Drones, Missiles In Massive Air Defence Operation

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The United Arab Emirates has reported a major success in defending its airspace after detecting and intercepting a large-scale attack involving Iranian drones and missiles. The UAE Ministry of Defence released video footage it says shows its air defence systems targeting and destroying incoming unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Officials said that 117 drones and more than 16 missiles were detected during the latest attack wave, with the majority successfully neutralized before they could reach populated areas. “Our air defences have effectively countered the threat, ensuring the safety of civilians,” a ministry spokesperson stated.

Despite the successful interceptions, the attacks caused casualties, with four people killed and over 100 others injured in affected regions, authorities confirmed. The released footage, while brief, highlights drones being tracked and engaged mid-air, demonstrating the UAE’s increasing reliance on advanced defence technology.

The incident comes amid escalating tensions in the region, with the UAE emphasizing its readiness to respond to any threat against its sovereignty. Analysts say such attacks reflect a growing pattern of drone and missile strikes in the Gulf, raising concerns about regional security and civilian safety.

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and assured that all necessary measures are being taken to safeguard the nation.