UBA, Access, Three Others Paid ₦552.72bn Levy To AMCON In Nine Months

…Shareholders Demand AMCON Scrapping

Nigeria’s five tier-one banks, Access Holdings Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, FBN Holdings Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO), and United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), collectively paid ₦552.72bn as banking sector resolution costs to the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) in the first nine months of 2025.

The figure represents a sharp 41.65 per cent increase from the ₦390.2bn remitted during the same period in 2024, according to unaudited financial statements analysed by THE WHISTLER.

The levy, which accounted for 21.35 per cent of the banks’ combined operating expenses of ₦2.589trn, underscores the growing burden of regulatory costs on Nigerian financial institutions.

The AMCON levy, a mandatory charge under the AMCON (Amendment) Act of 2015, is calculated as 0.5 per cent of a bank’s total assets and off-balance sheet items.

It serves as a key source of funding for AMCON, which was established in 2010 to stabilise the banking system by absorbing toxic assets and resolving non-performing loan (NPL) portfolios that threatened systemic stability.

Initially pegged at 0.3 per cent of total assets, the levy was raised to 0.5 per cent in 2013, alongside a 0.3 per cent charge on contingent liabilities.

A breakdown of the data showed that Access Holdings led the pack with a ₦154.33bn contribution to AMCON during the period, representing a 37.51 per cent increase from ₦112.22bn in the corresponding period of 2024. Zenith Bank followed with ₦143.84bn, marking a 56 per cent jump from ₦92.20bn a year earlier.

FBN Holdings paid ₦110.83bn in the review period, up 40.65 per cent from ₦78.79bn recorded in 2024, while UBA contributed ₦92.89bn, a 32.08 per cent increase from ₦70.33bn the previous year.

GTCO remitted ₦50.85bn, reflecting a 38.73 per cent rise from ₦36.66bn in 2024.

The steep rise in AMCON payments has sparked concerns among shareholders and market analysts, who argue that the continued imposition of the levy is eroding banks’ profitability and limiting their capacity to reinvest in growth or reward shareholders.

National Coordinator of the Progressive Shareholders Association of Nigeria, Mr. Boniface Okezie, criticised the persistent collection of the levy, describing it as an unnecessary financial burden on well-performing banks.

“AMCON has outlived its usefulness and is becoming a drain on the financial system. These funds could be better utilised for operational expansion or distributed as dividends to shareholders,” Okezie stated.

He argued that many of the bad assets currently being managed by AMCON did not originate from the banks now paying the levies, calling for a comprehensive review of the contributions.

“There needs to be a critical reassessment of these payments. Either the levies are reduced significantly or halted entirely,” he added. According to Okezie, AMCON has largely fulfilled its founding mandate of stabilising distressed banks and managing toxic loans, making the continuation of the levy unnecessary.

Also commenting, the founder of the Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria, Mr. Sunny Nwosu, lamented that the 0.5 per cent charge on total assets had constrained banks’ ability to declare dividends.

He noted that the high regulatory cost structure, coupled with other CBN policies, had created an over-regulated environment that stifles growth and shareholder returns.

“Shareholders are groaning under low dividends and weak capital appreciation while AMCON continues to collect huge levies from the same banks that have remained stable and profitable,” Nwosu said.

He further urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to review the AMCON funding model and other regulatory charges to ensure they align with the overall goal of fostering financial stability and economic growth.

In its defence, AMCON maintains that the levy remains essential to the stability of the financial system. The corporation insists that its mandate is far from complete, citing ongoing challenges related to non-performing loans and outstanding debt recoveries.

Under the 2019 amendment to its enabling Act, AMCON’s powers were expanded to include more aggressive asset recovery measures and the disposal of bad loans in collaboration with financial institutions. The corporation has warned that discontinuing the levy prematurely could undermine debt recovery efforts and reintroduce systemic risks into the banking sector.