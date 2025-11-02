Uba Sani Says Inclusive Leadership Driving Mass Defections To APC

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has said that his leadership style, which is rooted in inclusivity, fairness and justice, as well as infrastructural development across the board, has attracted decampees to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Governor recalled that the opposition had 12 members in the House of Representatives as of May 29, 2023, while the ruling party had just four legislators at the lower legislative chamber of the National Assembly.

“But in the last two and a half years, 10 of the House of Representatives members have decamped from the opposition parties to the APC. PDP had 12 members in the state House of Assembly, but today, seven have decamped to APC. That is a sign that we are running an inclusive government,’’ he argued.

Sani noted that “Kaduna State is now one big happy family under the canopy of APC. I am also calling on those who are yet to come on board to cross over to our party.”

He made this known at Kafanchan township stadium, where Senator Sunday Marshall Katung, the senator representing Southern Kaduna, and three other legislators defected to the APC at a mega rally on Saturday.

Other lawmakers who defected include Hon Dan Amos, a House of Representatives member representing Jema’a/Sanga federal constituency; Hon Ali Kalat, a State Assembly member from Jema’a constituency; and Hon Yusuf Mugu, a House of Assembly member from Kaura constituency, as well as thousands of their supporters.

With the latest defections, Southern Kaduna, which used to be a political enclave of the Peoples Democratic Party since 1999, has transformed into an APC haven, as all elected members are now in the ruling party.

Speaking at the event, Governor Uba Sani said, “What is happening today clearly demonstrates the kind of government we have been running in our state.

“When we came on board, precisely on May 29, 2023, we made it clear to everyone that we took a solemn oath to be fair to all, to run an inclusive government, and to ensure that we treat everyone equitably, irrespective of political, religious or ethnic affiliations.

“We also made it clear to everyone that whether you voted for us or not, we will take development to every part of Kaduna State.”

Sani further said that ‘’I am happy to say that there is no local government in Kaduna state that is not benefiting from our transformation efforts, in terms of infrastructural development, improved healthcare, revamping education and agriculture.’’

He lamented that when his administration came on board, “12 out of 23 local governments of Kaduna state had not benefited from even a one-kilometre road project in 12 years. Today, the story has changed.’’

‘’For instance, in Zangon Kataf local government, we are constructing a 22-kilometre asphaltic road from Madauchi to Kafanchan, which is almost completed. By the Grace of God, in the next two to three months, that road will be completed.

“From Sanga to Jemaá local government, from Gwantu to Godogodo, linking Jemaá to Sanga local government, we are also constructing 24 kilometres of asphalt road, which is 70% completed,” he added.

According to the Governor, his administration is ‘’linking Kauru local government with Kubau local government with about 28 kilometres of ongoing asphaltic road. We are going to commission it soon.

“We have done a lot of township roads in Jaba local government, a local government that had not witnessed even a two-kilometre road in 12 years. We have also constructed a lot of township roads in Kagarko local government,’’ he added.

Governor Uba Sani, who thanked President Bola Tinubu for citing the Federal University of Applied Sciences at Kachia, disclosed that “we are constructing an asphaltic road that links Kachia to the university.”

Speaking at the mega rally, the Chief of Staff to the President, Chief Femi Gbajabiamila, said that Southern Kaduna, which used to be the exclusive preserve of PDP, has “woken up to the reality of the president’s reforms.”

Gbajabiamila, who represented President Tinubu, said that the reforms have positively touched everyone, not just in Southern Kaduna or Kaduna State, but in the entire country, adding that the best is yet to come.

The Chief of Staff said that he personally knows the defecting lawmakers, describing them as formidable PDP members who have now joined the party that will lead their constituents to salvation.

He commended Governor Uba Sani for achieving so much in two and a half years, with the direction of President Tinubu, adding, “Thank you for containing terror in the state; thank you for your giant steps of development.”

In his remarks, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Tajudeen Abbas, described the defection of Senator Katung and Rep. Amos as a political earthquake.

“Senator Sunday Marshall Katung is a man of substance and integrity. He is known for his courage, intellect and service to his people. He has shown that leadership is about vision, compassion and results.

“And my brother, Hon. Daniel Amos, is a man of rare discipline and dedication. In the House of Representatives, I appointed him to one of the most sensitive committees, the House Committee on Services.

“This is the committee that oversees the welfare, logistics and daily operations of the House. It is the heart of the institution. It requires absolute trust, prudence and skill.

“Hon. Amos did not disappoint. He became the most loved Chairman of House Services in the history of the House. Members and staff alike hold him in high regard. He worked tirelessly.

“When funds were short, he used his own. When problems arose, he provided solutions. When challenges came, he stood firm. That is leadership. That is service,” he added.