UBEC Begins Training Of 1,480 Teachers To Tackle Learning Crisis In Rural Areas

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has flagged-off the training of 1,480 teachers selected from rural and hard-to-reach schools in the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory.

UBEC stated that the training was aimed at tackling the growing learning crisis in the country.

The training which focuses on the multigrade and mixed ability approaches to teaching will have 40 participating teachers enlisted per state, including the FCT.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony in Abuja, on Monday, the Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, said one of the challenges bedevilling the UBE implementation in Nigeria is the inability of some learners to access quality education that translates to improved learning outcomes due to their location.

“In the rural and hard to reach areas, the provision of quality education is challenging as attracting and retaining qualified teachers is difficult and this causes parents/guardians to be less inclined in enrolling their children in school or withdrawing them from school since their education needs are not met.

“The general outcry by stakeholders over the dearth of teaching staff in the rural and hard to reach schools attests to this fact,” he said.

Represented by the Deputy Executive Secretary, Technical, Prof. Bala Zakari, the UBEC boss said the commission initiated the capacity building programme on multigrade/mixed classroom pedagogies for teachers in the rural and hard-to-reach schools to equip them with skills for effective teaching and managing of learners at different levels or grade in class.

He stated that the exercise demonstrates the commitment and interest of the government at providing unfettered and quality basic education to every Nigerian child, notwithstanding their location and background.

“In a world where classrooms are becoming increasingly diverse and complex, it is essential for teachers to be equipped with strategies that will enable them to effectively engage and support learners irrespective of their age, ability, Interest and socio-economic background.

Speaking on the multigrade and mixed ability teaching approach, Bobboyi said the method allows teachers to create inclusive and dynamic learning environments where every learner has the opportunity to thrive and succeed.

He expressed the government’s commitment towards addressing whatever challenge facing effective teaching and learning, and to make all learners in Nigeria able to effectively compete with their contemporaries globally.

Earlier, the Director of Teacher Development at UBEC, Mr Mayowa Aleshin, said the training underscored the fact that the government was addressing different challenges militating against effective teaching and learning in any location in the country.

“One of the solutions is the capacity building of teachers to arrest learning poverty in the schools in the Rural and Hard to Reach Areas and to ensure every child in school receives quality education,” he said.