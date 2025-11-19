UBEC Mourns Brave Teacher Killed In Kebbi School Attack

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has expressed sorrow over the tragic attack on Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State, where a teacher lost his life while trying to protect students.

In a press release on Wednesday, UBEC’s Executive Secretary, Aisha Garba, extended her sympathy to the Kebbi State Government, the Kebbi State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), and the entire people of Kebbi State.

The attack, which occurred in the early hours of Monday, resulted in the death of the school’s vice principal, Hassan Yakubu Makuku, who was killed by gunmen while reportedly trying to shield students.

Several female students were also abducted during the incident, leaving families in anguish.

Garba described the slain teacher as “a brave soul who made the ultimate sacrifice while doing what teachers across our nation do every day—caring for and protecting our children.”

She assured the families of the abducted girls that they are not alone and that UBEC shares in their pain, their fear, and their hope.

The Executive Secretary also offered prayers for the injured staff member and all those affected by the attack.

She reiterated UBEC’s commitment to working closely with government partners, community leaders, security agencies, and state SUBEBs – including the Kebbi State Government – to strengthen the protection of schools, support affected communities, and ensure that no child’s education is disrupted by fear.

“Today, we mourn alongside Kebbi State. We stand together—in grief, in solidarity, and in unwavering resolve to ensure that our schools remain safe places of learning,” Garba stated.