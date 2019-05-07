Advertisement

Following the revelation of the forensic investigation carried out on election materials, the Action Alliance, AA governorship candidate in the March 9, 2019, gubernatorial election in Imo State, Uche Nwosu has alleged that hundreds of dead people voted in three local government areas of Aboh Mbaise, Ahiazu and Ezihitte.

Nwosu also alleged that the result declared was not in consonance with the actual voting, according to the forensic analysis, which he described as “shocking and alarming.”

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC had declared the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s candidate, Emeka Ihedioha as winner of the election.

Mr. Nwosu recently got a leave of the Imo Governorship Election Tribunal to inspect the electoral materials used in the election.

The AA Guber candidate, while addressing to journalists in Owerri noted that he was marvelled at such high level of manipulation in the election.

He said, “After the election and the result announced, I made it clear to my supporters that there was no election in the three local government areas: Mbaise-Aboh, Ahiazu and Ezinihitte.

“I told them that my results were changed in favour of Ihedioha. After we got certified copies of the election materials, to our greatest surprise, we discovered that hundreds of dead people voted. We have people who came to tell us that the names of their relations that died long ago were in the list of registered voters and they actually voted.

“We also discovered to our utmost dismay that what the returning officer declared was totally different from the total number of registered voters and the card reader reports, especially in the three local government areas,” he said.