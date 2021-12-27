Uche Nwosu Regains Freedom As Police Keep Mum On Reason For Arrest

The Imo State Police command has reportedly freed a former governorship candidate of Action Alliance in the state, Uche Nwosu, after whisking him away from a church service in the state on Sunday.

Nwosu was arrested while attending his mother’s funeral service at the St Peters Anglican Church, Eziama Obire, in Nkwere Local Government Area of the state.

But his Special Adviser on Media, Nwadike Chikezie, revealed in a statement that Nwosu was released unconditionally late Sunday.

The statement reads partly, “The act of desecrating the House of God we all know a direct affront and challenge to God Almighty. We leave God to do his fight because vengeance is of God but to all Christians, does it now mean that the Government has no more respect for God and does it now mean that the House of God is no more a place one can take refuge? God prove your answers.

“While we await police report on why the abduction and arrest, we call on everyone to remain calm and focused because God is in charge of the whole situation”.

The police had on Sunday refuted reports that Nwosu was kidnapped. They state’s police command confirmed that the politician was arrested by its operatives but was silent as to why he was arrested.

Pictures of Nwosu’s arrest showed that he was half-stripped and handcuffed by the police.