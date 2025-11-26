UCL: Estevao Shines As Chelsea Defeat Barcelona, Leverkusen Shock Man City

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Estevao Willian produced an impressive performance to lead Chelsea to a stunning 3-0 win over Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge.

The Brazilian super star won the battle of the teenagers after the pre-match conversation was centered around him and Lamine Yamal.

While Yamal toiled all night, Estevao shone like a golden fish on the biggest stage in club football.

Chelsea took the lead in the 27th minute when Pedro Neto’s flick deflected off Kounde into the net for 1-0, it was counted as an own goal.

The Blues frustrated Barcelona before Ronald Araujo was sent off for a foul on Marc Cucurella on the stroke of halftime after receiving two yellow cards.

Ferran Torres missed Barcelona’s best chance of the first half when he dragged a close-range effort wide off the goal.

10 minutes after the restart, Chelsea’s new kid on the block, Estevao dribbled past Pau Cubarsi, before holding off Alejandro Balde to produce a stunning finish past Joan Garcia to make it 2-0.

Substitute Liam Delap made it 3-0 with a close range finish from Enzo Fernandez’s pass to hand Chelsea the maximum points after an impressive performance.

Estevao was delighted to score against Barcelona while praising his teammates for the victory.

He said: “I don’t really have any words to sum up how I’m feeling right now. It really was the perfect night. I’m just grateful to God for everything that has happened for me. Onwards and upwards from here.

On his goal: “It all happened very quickly for me, it sort of happened before I knew it. I just found some space, wiggled my way through and then scored that goal. It was such a special moment for me in my career. I hope to score many more.

“It was definitely the best moment of my career so far. I want to score many more for many years. I’m so grateful that my family were here watching me.”

The victory propelled Chelsea to the fourth position on the log with three matches remaining in the group phase after earning 10 points from five matches.

Barcelona occupy the 15th position with seven points from five matches.

In the other Champions League matches played on Tuesday, Bayer Leverkusen earned a 2-0 win over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium to condemn Pep Guardiola’s team to second consecutive defeat after the 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United last weekend.

Newcastle United suffered a 2-1 defeat to Marseille, Dortmund spanked Villarreal 4-0, Juventus pipped Bodo/Glimt 3-2.

Victor Osimhen’s Galatasaray suffered a 1-0 defeat to Union Saint-Gilloise in the absence of the Super Eagles striker.

Jose Mourinho’s Benfica defeated Ajax Amsterdam 2-0 at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Holland, while Slavia Praha and Athletic Bilbao played out a goalless draw.