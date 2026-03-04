UCL: Galatasaray Fans Banned From Liverpool Game

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Galatasaray fans have been banned from the club’s Champions League visit to Liverpool later this month following crowd disturbances during their game with Juventus in the previous round.

European governing body Uefa said supporters of the Turkish club had thrown objects and lit fireworks during the last-16 play-off tie second leg in Turin on 25 February.

Despite losing 3-2 on the night, they progressed 7-5 on aggregate and will host the Merseysideiders in Istanbul next Tuesday (17:45 GMT) with the return leg to be staged at Anfield on 18 March (20:00).

However, Uefa has banned the Super Lig leaders from selling tickets to supporters for the away trip and also fined them 40,000 euros (£34,800).

In a statement, Galatasaray said they would appeal against the punishment.