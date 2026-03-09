UCL: Premier League Teams Faster, Simeone Says Ahead Tottenham Match

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone highlighted the speed of Premier League sides’ play on Monday ahead of the Champions League last 16 tie against Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite becoming embroiled in a relegation battle in the English top flight Spurs finished fourth in the league phase of Europe’s top competition.

Five English sides finished in the top eight while six have reached the last 16, compared to three Spanish sides, the next most represented country.

“(English teams) have a faster pace. I don’t know why, I can’t quite put my finger on it,” Simeone told reporters before Tuesday’s game at the Metropolitano stadium.

“Some say the referees let the game flow more, I don’t know if it’s the tactics or the pre-game preparation, but it’s true that the speed is faster.

“When you watch it on television, you can see that the speed is faster than in Spain, Italy, Germany… it’s the fastest league.”

Advertisement

Despite that Simeone said that “technical quality” would also play its part in deciding the game, and that Tottenham could not win “just by intensity”.

The Argentine coach did not agree that Atletico were favourites going into the match, even though Igor Tudor’s side have lost five straight matches.

“When you step onto the pitch, you don’t remember where you are in the standings or what moment you’re in,” continued Simeone.

“The players want to win, to play well, I don’t know anyone who thinks about their league position when they’re about to have a shot.”

Atletico take on a familiar face in midfielder Conor Gallagher, who joined Spurs in January after a season and a half in the Spanish capital.

Advertisement

“He’s a young man who worked with us with great humility and who arriving from midfield is very dangerous,” said Simeone.

“He behaved very well (here), and we have very fond memories of his time at Atletico.”

AFP