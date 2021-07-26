Uduak Akpan Pleads Guilty To Murder Of UNIUYO Graduate Umoren

Nigeria
By Nneoma Benson
Iniubong-Umoren-and-Uduak-Akpan
L-R: Late Iniubong Umoren and Uduak-Akpan

Uduak Akpan, the suspected killer of Iniubong Umoren, has pleaded guilty to the murder of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO) graduate.

Akpan appeared before the Akwa Ibom High Court in Uyo on Monday, reports Premium Times.

RELATED
Nigeria

RAPE: I Hit Iniobong Umoren With Stabilizer, Pressing Iron Before She Died — Frank Uduak

The suspect had been paraded by the state’s police command alongside his father in May.

The development comes over two months after the deceased was gruesomely raped and murdered.

Umoren had been declared missing and eventually found dead on April 30, after she was reportedly lured out of her home with a fake job interview.

You might also like

RAPE: I Hit Iniobong Umoren With Stabilizer, Pressing Iron Before She Died — Frank…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.