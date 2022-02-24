Uefa May Move Champions League Final From Russia

There are indications that the Uefa Champions League finals will be moved away from St Petersburg.

The Uefa will make the decision at Friday’s emergency meeting scheduled to discuss the matter.

The Champions League final will be held on May 28 at Zenit St Petersburg’s Gazprom Arena in Russia.

Ukraine also want the 2023 UEFA Super Cup final to be moved from Kazan in Russia and have asked FIFA and UEFA to ban Russian teams from their competitions.

Russian President, Vladimir Putin ordered a wide scale attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

“Following the evolution of the situation between Russia and Ukraine, the UEFA president has called an extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee for 10:00 CET on Friday 25 February, in order to evaluate the situation and take all necessary decisions,” Uefa tweeted.

The body also released a statement on its website expressing concerns over the invasion of Ukraine.

Uefa said it “shares the international community’s significant concern for the security situation developing in Europe and strongly condemns the ongoing Russian military invasion in Ukraine.

“As the governing body of European football, UEFA is working tirelessly to develop and promote football according to common European values such as peace and respect for human rights, in the spirit of the Olympic Charter. We remain resolute in our solidarity with the football community in Ukraine and stand ready to extend our hand to the Ukrainian people.

“We are dealing with this situation with the utmost seriousness and urgency. Decisions will be taken by the UEFA Executive Committee and announced tomorrow.”