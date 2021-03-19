UEFA Quarter-Final Draw: Chelsea To Play Porto As Bayern Munich Faces PSG

52 SHARES Share Tweet

The road to the 2021 UEAFA Champion League quarter-finals in Turkey was decided on Friday with a quarter final draw.

In the draw, Chelsea FC will face FC Porto, while title holders Bayern Munich will square up with Paris Saint German.

The rest of the draw will see current Premiere League champions Liverpool facing Real Madrid, while Manchester City will play German side Borussia Dortmund.

The semi-finals draw was also made on Friday. It will see the winners of the quarter final game between Real Madrid Vs. Liverpool face the winner of Chelsea Vs. Porto game

The quarter final winners between Bayern Munich vs PSG will face either Manchester City or Borussia Dortmund.