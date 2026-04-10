Uganda’s Army Chief Offers 100,000 Troops To Defend ‘Holy Land’ Israel

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Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has made a bold public offer to send 100,000 Ugandan soldiers to Israel, declaring he would personally command the force to defend “the Holy Land” and “the land of Jesus Christ our God.”

In a post on X on Friday evening, Gen. Muhoozi wrote: “I’m ready to deploy 100,000 Ugandan soldiers in Israel. Under my command. To protect the Holy Land. The land of Jesus Christ our God!”

The statement comes from the account of Uganda’s top military officer, who is also the son of long-serving President Yoweri Museveni.

It marks another strong expression of personal and religious support for Israel from the Ugandan general, who has previously vowed that Uganda would enter any major war on Israel’s side if the Jewish state faced existential threats.

Gen. Muhoozi has been vocal in recent weeks about Uganda’s alignment with Israel, citing both Christian faith and historical gratitude.

He has referenced Israel’s past support for Uganda in the 1980s and 1990s, including assistance during regional conflicts.

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His earlier posts suggested Uganda could intervene militarily if Israel were at risk of being “destroyed or defeated,” framing the stance in biblical and messianic terms.

However, the latest declaration goes further by specifying a massive troop deployment of 100,000 soldiers, a figure that would represent a significant portion of Uganda’s military capacity.

The Uganda People’s Defence Force has an estimated active strength of around 45,000 personnel, with additional reserves.

Any large-scale overseas deployment would require approval from the Ugandan government and President Museveni, as well as substantial logistical planning and international coordination.

There has been no immediate official comment from the Ugandan presidency or government confirming the offer as national policy. So far, the statement appears to be Gen. Muhoozi’s personal declaration on social media.

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Israeli officials have not yet publicly responded to the latest statement.

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba serves as both Chief of Defence Forces and Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations.

He is widely viewed as a potential successor to his father, President Museveni, and is known in Uganda as the “Tweeting General” due to his frequent and often provocative social media posts on military, political, and religious matters.

This latest post continues a pattern of dramatic, faith-driven statements from the Ugandan military chief amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.