UI, LAUTECH Students Berate Makinde Over Robbery Attacks Around Campuses

The Students’ Union of the University of Ibadan on Saturday claimed that Governor Seyi Makinde has not done anything to address the incessant robbery attacks in areas close to the university where many students reside.

The students in a statement on Saturday said there have been attacks on students and the growing insecurity was affecting quite a number of the students living off campus.

The President, Yinka Adewole and General Secretary, Taiwo Bamidele, who signed the statement wondered whether the governor was waiting for more cases of attacks to happen or when armed robbers would kill a large number of them before he would ensure improvement in security arrangement in the areas.

The UI students statement read, “We would want to inform Mr. Governor that a number of our students have been victims of these attacks, which have resulted in significant injuries and, in some cases, death. While letters have been sent to your office to address these security concerns. we however find it upsetting that the situation has been treated lightly, and the lack of security has persisted.

“The uion is saying without mincing words that all UITES can no longer rely on the state’s Chief Security Officer for the protection of lives and property because of his incompetence, outdated and inadequate techniques for maintaining effective security in Oyo State.

“Equally, we are not unmindful of the fact that Mr. Governor is absolutely aware of these circumstances, but he is most likely waiting for more cases and dissatisfaction to arise before taking action.

“We also want to bring the traffic accidents that have been occurring in front of UI to the attention of the governor of Oyo State, His Excellency Seyi Makinde.”

Also, the National Association of University Students called on the governor to improve on security situation around off campus hostels of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso.

The Chairman of NAUS , Shittu Adeniyi, said this in a statement on Saturday.

The students also advised their colleagues to be vigilant always while calling on security agencies to improve on their efforts in the area.

However, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Students Affairs, Victor Olojede, said his principal was aware of the problem and had improved security in the areas complained about by UI students.

He said, “The Oyo State Government is not unaware of the security situation around the University of Ibadan, especially in communities including Agbowo, Orogun, Barika, Waters, Bodija, Ajibode and other surrounding areas. In fact, many efforts have been made towards tackling these issues, which the UI Students Union is aware of.

“The Oyo State Government deployed many security operatives to the concerned areas on different occasions.

“The Office is quite disappointed that the various signs of progress and actions of the government to provide long-lasting security assurance in these communities were not mentioned in the open letter.

“It is quite unfortunate that only three days after the Government engaged the Students’ Union body, the same body published an open letter in which it cast aspersions on efforts of the Governor and painted the government in bad light, as if nothing is being done regarding the security challenge.

“However, in response to the issues raised by the students, the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Security, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Students Affairs, the Chief Security Officer of the University of Ibadan and the Students Union Executives of the University had an emergency meeting on Friday, 14 January 2022. At that meeting, different resolutions were reached and actions have commenced immediately.”