UI To Begin Admitting Undergraduates For Virtual Studies

The University of Ibadan (UI) has announced plans to make special provisions for virtual admissions to candidates who were unable to gain admission for physical studies due to the limited admission quota.

The virtual studies slots are only available to candidates who write and passed the UI’s Post UTME.

The University made this known in a statement signed by the outgoing Registrar of the institution, Olubunmi Faluyi, on Saturday.

She explained that students will need to effect a change in their mode of studies on the mode of study application portal of the university, https://modeofstudy.ui.edu.ng to the hybrid Open Distance eLearning (ODeL) mode.

She added that students who study virtually will receive all the same benefits and qualifications upon graduation as their counterparts who studied in person.

The statement read in part, “Students in the ODeL mode of studies like their counterparts in the physical classroom mode are exposed to the same curriculum by the same university lecturers. UI ODeL students would sit for the same examinations, obtain the same UI certificates and also be eligible for mobilization for the NYSC scheme.

“Statutory requirement to study in the University of Ibadan is five or six “O Level credits in relevant WAEC/NECO subjects in one or two sitting(s) respectively. Direct Entry and Fast Track is open to candidates with distinctions or upper credits in A’ Levels, NCE, OND, HND, Degrees from recognised institutions in relevant subject areas, and work experience.



“Candidates who could not sit for the JAMB examination, but have interest to study at the premier university can seize this opportunity to also apply and be admitted to study at the university via the flexible Open Distance and eLearning mode.



“The undergraduate academic programmes that students can study via ODeL in the University of Ibadan are BNS Nursing, B.Sc Computer Science, B.Sc Statistics, and BSW. Social Work, B.Sc Sociology, B.Sc Psychology, B.Sc Political Science, B.Sc Economics, B.A. Communications and Language Arts, B.A. English, B.A. Philosophy and Public Affairs, B.A. History and Diplomatic Studies, B.Ed Adult Education, B.Ed Guidance and Counselling, B.Ed Educational Management, BLIS. Library and Information Studies.”