UK Asylum Seekers To Spend 20 Years Before Applying For Permanent Stay

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is set to unveil reforms to the UK’s asylum system on Monday, including a requirement that individuals granted asylum must wait 20 years before becoming eligible to apply for permanent residency.

Describing the development as a “moral mission,” Mahmood said the changes are intended to address the divisive impact of illegal migration and restore public confidence in the system.

The proposals will introduce regular reviews of refugee status, with those whose home countries later become considered safe expected to return.

Speaking on BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Mahmood said illegal migration was “tearing the country apart,” arguing that the UK must act decisively to reduce the number of small boat crossings and discourage migrants from seeing the UK as an attractive destination.

Under the existing system, refugees typically receive a five-year status before applying for indefinite leave to remain. The new plan extends the path to settlement to 20 years, with reviews every two-and-a-half years.

Mahmood suggested that asylum seekers who arrive through official routes, work, and contribute positively may qualify for earlier settlement, though details have not been specified.

The home secretary defended the tougher stance, saying current provisions allow some asylum seekers better support than many UK citizens, including accommodation and financial assistance.

She said criminal networks were exploiting the UK by promising migrants free housing and food. The controversial measures mirror policies in Denmark, where temporary permits must be renewed regularly.

Critics, including Labour MP Clive Lewis, argue that the approach resembles “far-right talking points,” warning it could alienate parts of the Labour base. The Refugee Council described the plan as one that would leave people in prolonged uncertainty and emotional distress.

Conservative home secretary Chris Philp dismissed the policy as insufficient, saying a Conservative government would deport illegal arrivals within a week and prevent them from claiming asylum altogether.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey called for granting asylum seekers the right to work, arguing it would reduce dependency on government resources and benefit the economy.

More than 109,000 asylum claims were recorded in the UK in the year to March, a 17% annual increase, according to government figures.

Over 39,000 migrants have crossed the Channel on small boats so far this year, exceeding the full-year totals for 2024 and 2023.