UK Celebrates Queen Elizabeth’s 70-Year Reign, Releases Her First Official Photograph

The United Kingdom has laid out plans to celebrate the 70 years historic reign of Queen Elizabeth II who ascended the throne on 6 February, 1952 after the death of her father, King George VI.

The Royal Family on Thursday, tweeted the first official photograph she took twenty days after she became queen, adding that more photos will be shared for the next 70 days detailing her life adventure.

According to the Royal Family, the first pictures were shot by Dorothy Wilding and “these photographs were used as the basis for Her Majesty’s image on new coins, banknotes and stamps.”

The celebration proper will hold between 2nd to Sunday 5th June, and during the period, banks in the UK will be on holiday, among things.

“On 6th February this year Her Majesty The Queen became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth.

“To celebrate this unprecedented anniversary, events and initiatives will take place throughout the year, culminating in a four day UK bank holiday weekend from Thursday 2nd to Sunday 5th June. The bank holiday will provide an opportunity for communities and people throughout the United Kingdom to come together to celebrate the historic milestone,” the royal family’s statement read.