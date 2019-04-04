UK Institute Holds International Confab On Education In Abuja

Advertisement

The Chartered Institute of Educational Practitioners (CIEPUK) will on April 25 convene an international confab on innovative teaching in Abuja, Nigeria’s federal capital.

The event themed, ‘Innovative Teaching Strategies’ will assemble both local and international professionals at the Educators’ House, 2, Justice Sowemimo Street, opposite Akwa Ibom State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja.

2019 National Conference for Students, Teachers and Educational Institutions, will host prominent educationists, Prof Emmanuel Osinem of Faculty of Vocational and Technical Education, University of Nigeria, and Dr. Katrina Korb of Department of Education Foundation, University of Jos, as keynote speakers.

According to a release from the Chartered Institute of Educational Practitioners, UK, organizers of the event, students, teachers, and educational institutions, among other stakeholders, will be in attendance.

Participants can register via www.ciepuk.org.uk or call 07035143299 and 08069030670 for details.

The Chartered Institute of Educational Practitioners, UK, is an accredited professional body in the UK aimed at fostering quality education globally, especially in Africa through teachers who are directly involved in training and academic activities.

CIEPUK has been acting as the voice of the academic profession for over 12 years through academic programs. with the aim to continue to raise the visibility of the great work of academic professionals and their current challenges.