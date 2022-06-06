UK Lawmakers Votes To Impeach Boris Johnson For Partying During Covid-19 Lockdown

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, faces impeachment proceedings before the UK lawmakers despite apologizing for violating covid-19 lockdown rules on May, 20, 2020.

The PM and some officials had attended a party at Downing Street on May 20, 2020, during COVID-19 lockdown which included a ban in social gathering.

When the event was leaked to the public, there was widespread criticism of Johnson’s action.

On January 12, 2022, he was summoned to the parliament over the matter and opposing lawmakers insisted that he must resign for creating a public regulation and contravening it.

Unperturbed, about 15% of the lawmakers later wrote a letter calling for a vote of confidence to decide Johnson’s fate.

On Monday night, BBC reported that he “is facing a vote of confidence in his leadership from his own party’s MPs. If he loses it, he will step down as prime minister.”