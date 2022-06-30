UK May Transfer Ekweremadu’s ‘Organ Harvesting’ Case To Nigeria

Suella Braverman, the UK Attorney-General, will on July 7 determine whether the organ harvesting case filed against Ike Ekweremadu and his wife will be tried in the country or transferred to Nigeria.

The case was adjourned to July 7 after Ekweremadu, Nigeria’s former Deputy Senate President, appeared before the Uxbridge Magistrate Court alongside his wife, Beatrice, on Thursday.

The prosecutor, according to Channels TV, insisted that Ukpo Nwamini David, the male alleged to have been trafficked for organ harvesting by Ekweremadu and Beatrice, is a 15-year-old.

The duo’s next appearance would be at the Westminster Magistrate Court after which a decision to try them in the UK or Nigeria would be taken.

The London Metropolitan Police had last Thursday announced the arrest and detention of the lawmaker and his wife for “conspiring to arrange the travel of a child into the UK in order to harvest organs.”

Following their arrest, Ekweremadu and his wife sued the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), and two commercial banks at Federal High Court in Abuja.

They asked the court to compel the institutions to provide the Certified True Copy of the biodata of David with a view to establishing their innocence in the case.