UK Mourns ‘Heartbreaking’ Train Crash In Taiwan, Over 36 Dead

Condolences are pouring from the world as the nation of Taiwan mourns a deadly train crash on Friday morning leading to the death of about 36 people.

The Foreign Affairs Secretary for the United Kingdom, Dominic Raab, expressed the concern of the Government to the Taiwan authorities.

“I offer my sincere condolences to all those affected by this morning’s rail accident in Taiwan. My thoughts are with the victims, their families and those injured,” he tweeted on Friday.

Reacting to the incident, Taiwan’s president, Tsai Ing -Wen, appreciated the world for its comforting words.

She narrated that the sad event happened around Hualien, Taiwan but said that assistance had been deployed to bring the situation under control.

“In response to a train derailment in Hualien, Taiwan, our emergency services have been fully mobilized to rescue and assist the passengers and railway staff affected. We will continue to do everything we can to ensure their safety in the wake of this heartbreaking incident,” she tweeted.