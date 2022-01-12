UK PM Apologizes For Partying During Covid-19 Lockdown After Resignation Calls By Parliamentarians

British lawmakers, particularly those in the opposition, on Wednesday asked

Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign from office for violating a covid-19 lockdown rule his own administration imposed on the country.

Johnson had graced a party event alongside other members of staff at Downing Street on May 20, 2020, during social gathering lockdown.

This provoked nationwide criticism.

But on Wednesday, Johnson told parliamentarians that his actions were wrong and that he never knew that the event would be well attended especially when he left the venue.

“I know the rage they feel with me over the government I lead when they think that in Downing Street itself the rules are not being properly followed by the people who make the rules.

“I went into that garden just after six on the 20th of May 2020 to thank groups of staff before going back into my office 25 minutes later to continue working; with hindsight, I should have sent everyone back inside,” he said apologetically.

But Opposition leader Keir Starmer accused the PM of lying.

Starmer urged UK citizens to compel Johnson to resign from office.

“The only question is: will the British public kick him out? Will his party kick him out? Or will he do the decent thing and resign?,” he asked.

However, Johnson’s Conservative party members believes his response will determine if he scales through the public rage.

“His survival is in the balance at the moment,” one senior Conservative lawmaker told Reuters.