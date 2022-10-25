UK PM Sunak Begins Tenure By Slamming Predecessor’s ‘Mistakes’

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, has openly criticized his immediate past predecessor, Liz Truss, citing mistakes.

Sunak spoke at Downing Street on Tuesday after he was appointed as PM by King Charles III, of the British Royal Family.

Sunak appreciated Truss for her passion to reposition the country.

But he said she could not deliver due to some unnamed mistakes.

He said ,”I want to pay tribute to my predecessor Liz Truss, she was not wrong to want to improve growth in our country, it is a noble aim and I admired her restlessness to create change.

“But some mistakes were made. Not borne of ill will or bad intentions; quite the opposite. The mistakes nonetheless.”

Sunak acknowledged that the UK was bedeviled by “profound” economic problems.

He also pinned it to the fall out of Covid-19 pandemic as well as Russian Government’s war in Ukraine which he said has distabilized energy markers and supply world over.

“And I have been elected as the prime minister to fix them and that work begins immediately,” he said vowing to place economic stability at the heart of his agenda.

Earlier, Truss had assured Sunak of her wholehearted support.