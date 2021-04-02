UK Police Arrive Abuja House As Nigerians Protest Against Buhari In London

52 SHARES Share Tweet

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has led a group of protesters to Abuja House, London, where President Muhammadu Buhari is currently spending a two-week vacation.

President Buhari on Tuesday arrived at the Campden Hill area of Kensington, London, where the Abuja House is located.

The president is in the British capital for a scheduled check-up by his physicians, the Presidency had said in a statement announcing the trip.

Omokri, who was a media aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, said he and others were at the Abuja House to protest against Buhari for allegedly ordering the killing of several unarmed #EndSARS protesters last year.

He also shared photos and videos of the protesters who were gathered at the entrance of the building housing President Buhari.

In one of the tweets, Omokri claimed that the president’s handlers called officers from the London Metropolitan Police to arrest them, but that “The police established that we had broken no laws and we were observing proper COVID19 protocols” and allowed them to carry on with the protest.

Watch Me Lay Out The Justification For The #HarassBuhariOutOfLondon Before @MBuhari’s People Called The Police On Us pic.twitter.com/XhvLLFXysj — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) April 2, 2021