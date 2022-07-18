UK Prime Minister Race: Conservative Party Co-Chair Makes Case For British-Nigerian Kemi Badenoch

The Conservative party co-chairman Andrew Stephenson has made a case for candidates from minority backgrounds who are vying for the position of Prime Minister, insisting on Monday that the UK is home for all, not just for the white British.

Members of Parliament in the United Kingdom will vote on Monday in the third ballot that will reduce the number of candidates jostling for the position of the next prime minister of the UK.

Out of the five candidates remaining in the race as of the time of this report, Kemi Badenoch( of Nigerian roots) and Rishi Sunak ( whose father is Kenyan and mother from Tanzania) are from minority backgrounds.

Foreign media reports that Sunak is way ahead of others in terms of appeal while Badenoch has been able to convince people to support her all the way.

Badenoch had said she chose the UK at the age of 16, because it is the best place in the world, adding that “Nowhere else on the planet would give me the opportunity standing in front of the nation, asking for the honour of being the leader of the government.”

Stephenson raised concerns over bigotry meted to them, stating that none should be discriminated based on the color of their skin.

He wrote this in a statement on the Conservative Home website.

It partly reads: “Sadly, we have seen so-called ‘liberals’ reveal their bigotry in trying to discredit candidates from minority backgrounds in this competition simply for being Conservatives.

“The colour of your skin does not determine your political views, and the diversity at the top of our party is a testament to that. I am proud to chair a party that judges individuals on the strength of their abilities and their vision for the country. This party represents the true diversity of Modern Britain.”

The votes will continue till when the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom is announced on 5th September.